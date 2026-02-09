/BCCI announces central contracts for 2025-26, demotes Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to Grade B

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the list of central contracts for the 2025-26 season, covering the period from Oct 1, 2025 to Sept 30, 2026. In the men’s list, the biggest change is that senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have moved down to Grade B. This comes after their retirement from Test cricket last year, as they now play only in the one-day format. India’s new Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, has been promoted to the top category, Grade A, for the first time, joining Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. The BCCI has also removed the Grade A+ category from the contract system.