/BBL: Ashes hero Alex Carey consoles daughter over loud fireworks in heartwarming video - WATCH

Alex Carey keeps wickets, scores runs, is a likeable teammate and even prioritises his children. An Ashes hero with both bat and as a gloveman, Carey rushed towards his daughter to console her, who seemed frightened by the loud fireworks, during his first BBL appearance this season for the Adelaide Strikers. In a viral yet heartwarming video circulating on social media, Carey, fresh from helping Australia win the home Ashes, first attended his kids standing inside the playing arena ahead of the Perth Scorchers’ batting, before taking the field.

Carey is Australia’s mainstay in the longer formats, especially in Tests. Since regaining top form following the ‘viral Karachi swimming pool’ incident in 2022 and, of course, working on this game, Carey hasn’t looked back. The left-handed batter plays a pivotal dual role in the Test and ODI sides, helping Australia stay ahead of its contemporaries.

Even in the just-concluded Ashes, Carey was one of Australia’s best batters and broke several wicketkeeping records too. Just behind run-machine Travis Head (among Australians) as the fourth-highest run-scorer in this Ashes, scoring 323 runs in five matches, Carey attained his best single Ashes numbers, also hitting the winning runs in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.



Behind the wickets, he was as impressive as anyone, accounting for 28 dismissals in this series alone – the second-most by any gloveman in a single Ashes series and just behind Aussie legend Ian Healy (29).



A true hero for his country, Carey was back donning the Strikers’ jersey in the ongoing BBL, just three days after the SCG Test. Keeping wickets for the hosts, Carey saw Perth unleashing carnage on Adelaide, hitting them for a whopping 232 for four in 20 overs.



Opening the innings during the chase, Alex began from where he left, hitting massive sixes, including two beautiful straight ones inside the Powerplay.



