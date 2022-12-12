ugc_banner

BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming App and OTT: How to watch Big Bash League 2023 live in your laptop, mobile and TV

WION Web Team
Dec 13, 2022

BBL livestream details Photograph:(Twitter)

BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming-OTT has started today in Australia. The championship will see 8 teams clashing in 61 matches. The final match of the tournament will be played on 4th February, 2023

Big Bash League 2022-23 Live Streaming-OTT: BBL 2022-23 season has started today from Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra as the first match of the tournament will be played here between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The top five teams at the end of the league matches stage will qualify for the finals, while the top two clubs will receive a second opportunity. The team that prevails in the qualification will participate in the grand finale game on February 4th. Sony Network has bagged the right to telecast the BBL matches live in India. Sony Six and Sony Ten channels will broadcast the matches live.

How to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Where will BBL 2022 be held?

BBL 2022 will take place in Australia from 13 Dec.

When will BBL 2022 match be Started? – Date

BBL 2022 match will start on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What are the venues for BBL 2022? – Venue

BBL 2022 played in Australia

Big Bash League 2022-23 schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details

Date Matches Time Venue
13-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval
14-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval
15-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Cazalys Stadium (Cairns)
16-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11:35 AM IST MCG
16-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 2:45 PM IST Sydney Showground
17-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 1:35 PM IST Optus Stadium
18-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium
19-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST University of Tasmania Stadium
20-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval
21-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
22-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST SCG
23-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers 10 AM IST CitiPower Centre
23-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers 1:30 PM IST Gabba
24-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades 10 AM IST Blundstone Arena
26-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars 12:35 PM IST SCG
26-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
27-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground
28-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST SCG
29-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder 12:35 PM IST Metricon Stadium
29-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
30-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong)
31-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes 10 AM IST Lavington Sports Ground (Albury)
31-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars 1:30 PM IST Adelaide Oval
01-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers 8:10 AM IST Marvel Stadium
01-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Gabba
02-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena
03-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST MCG
04-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat 12:35 PM IST North Sydney Oval
04-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
05-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval
06-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST MCG
07-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes 12:35 PM IST Marvel Stadium
07-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
08-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground
09-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena
10-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades 2:10 PM IST Adelaide Oval
11-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers 2:10 PM IST Gabba
12-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST MCG
13-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers 1 PM IST Sydney Showground
14-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat 10:30 AM IST Adelaide Oval
14-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars 2 PM IST Marvel Stadium
15-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 8:10 AM IST Blundstone Arena
15-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST SCG
16-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST MCG
17-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST C.ex Coffs International Stadium
18-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:10 PM IST Optus Stadium
19-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval
20-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers 11 AM IST Adelaide Oval
20-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:30 PM IST Gabba
21-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder 1:35 PM IST SCG
22-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 8:10 AM IST Gabba
22-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Optus Stadium
23-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena
24-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium
25-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 8:10 AM IST University of Tasmania Stadium
25-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST MCG
27-Jan-23 Eliminator 1:45 PM IST TBC
28-Jan-23 Qualifier 1:45 PM IST TBC
29-Jan-23 Knockout 1:45 PM IST TBC
02-Feb-23 Challenger 1:45 PM IST TBC
04-Feb-23 Final 1:45 PM IST TBC

