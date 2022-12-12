BBL 2022-23 Live Streaming App and OTT: How to watch Big Bash League 2023 live in your laptop, mobile and TV

Big Bash League 2022-23 Live Streaming-OTT: BBL 2022-23 season has started today from Manuka Oval Stadium in Canberra as the first match of the tournament will be played here between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars. The top five teams at the end of the league matches stage will qualify for the finals, while the top two clubs will receive a second opportunity. The team that prevails in the qualification will participate in the grand finale game on February 4th. Sony Network has bagged the right to telecast the BBL matches live in India. Sony Six and Sony Ten channels will broadcast the matches live.

How to watch Big Bash League 2022-23 live Streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2022–23 matches will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.



In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.



In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.



In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.



In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Where will BBL 2022 be held?

BBL 2022 will take place in Australia from 13 Dec.

When will BBL 2022 match be Started? – Date

BBL 2022 match will start on 13 Dec 2022 at 1:45 PM IST

What are the venues for BBL 2022? – Venue

BBL 2022 played in Australia

Big Bash League 2022-23 schedule, fixtures, timings and venue details

Date Matches Time Venue 13-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval 14-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval 15-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Cazalys Stadium (Cairns) 16-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes 11:35 AM IST MCG 16-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers 2:45 PM IST Sydney Showground 17-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers 1:35 PM IST Optus Stadium 18-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium 19-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST University of Tasmania Stadium 20-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval 21-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong) 22-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST SCG 23-Dec-22 Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers 10 AM IST CitiPower Centre 23-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers 1:30 PM IST Gabba 24-Dec-22 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades 10 AM IST Blundstone Arena 26-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars 12:35 PM IST SCG 26-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 27-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground 28-Dec-22 Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST SCG 29-Dec-22 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder 12:35 PM IST Metricon Stadium 29-Dec-22 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 30-Dec-22 Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST GMHBA Stadium (Geelong) 31-Dec-22 Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes 10 AM IST Lavington Sports Ground (Albury) 31-Dec-22 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars 1:30 PM IST Adelaide Oval 01-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers 8:10 AM IST Marvel Stadium 01-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Gabba 02-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena 03-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST MCG 04-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat 12:35 PM IST North Sydney Oval 04-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 05-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes 1:45 PM IST Adelaide Oval 06-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers 1 PM IST MCG 07-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes 12:35 PM IST Marvel Stadium 07-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat 3:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 08-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Sydney Showground 09-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena 10-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades 2:10 PM IST Adelaide Oval 11-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers 2:10 PM IST Gabba 12-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST MCG 13-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers 1 PM IST Sydney Showground 14-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat 10:30 AM IST Adelaide Oval 14-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars 2 PM IST Marvel Stadium 15-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder 8:10 AM IST Blundstone Arena 15-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers 1:45 PM IST SCG 16-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat 1:45 PM IST MCG 17-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST C.ex Coffs International Stadium 18-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:10 PM IST Optus Stadium 19-Jan-23 Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Manuka Oval 20-Jan-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers 11 AM IST Adelaide Oval 20-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes 2:30 PM IST Gabba 21-Jan-23 Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder 1:35 PM IST SCG 22-Jan-23 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars 8:10 AM IST Gabba 22-Jan-23 Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades 1:45 PM IST Optus Stadium 23-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers 1:45 PM IST Blundstone Arena 24-Jan-23 Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 1:45 PM IST Marvel Stadium 25-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 8:10 AM IST University of Tasmania Stadium 25-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST MCG 27-Jan-23 Eliminator 1:45 PM IST TBC 28-Jan-23 Qualifier 1:45 PM IST TBC 29-Jan-23 Knockout 1:45 PM IST TBC 02-Feb-23 Challenger 1:45 PM IST TBC 04-Feb-23 Final 1:45 PM IST TBC