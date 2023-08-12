ugc_banner

Bayern Munich completes Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, England captain joins on four-year deal

Munich, GermanyEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Bayern Munich completes Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham Hotspur Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Bayern broke the bank for Kane’s transfer with reports suggesting a 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) deal signed between both clubs for the 30-year-old striker.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich successfully completed Harry Kane’s transfer from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the club announced on social media. Bayern broke the bank for Kane’s transfer with reports suggesting a 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) deal signed between both clubs for the 30-year-old striker.

On his Twitter handle, Harry Kane also released a video, thanking Tottenham fans for all the love and support he received over two decades. Kane said he enjoyed every moment at the club and is taking along countless memories. As he moves to the next chapter of his life, Kane said he is looking forward to continuing scoring in the German league and winning trophies.

×

trending now

Upon joining Bayern, Kane said, “I'm very happy to be part of Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career.”

×

More to follow...

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

His character impresses us, happy with progress: Paras Mhambrey on all-format bowler Mukesh Kumar

Hardik Pandya doesn't have to be MS Dhoni, even if he considers him an idol: Aakash Chopra

Lionel Messi on scoring spree as Inter Miami cruise into Leagues Cup semis - WATCH