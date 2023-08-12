Bayern Munich completes Harry Kane transfer from Tottenham Hotspur, England captain joins on four-year deal

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich successfully completed Harry Kane’s transfer from Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, the club announced on social media. Bayern broke the bank for Kane’s transfer with reports suggesting a 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) deal signed between both clubs for the 30-year-old striker.

On his Twitter handle, Harry Kane also released a video, thanking Tottenham fans for all the love and support he received over two decades. Kane said he enjoyed every moment at the club and is taking along countless memories. As he moves to the next chapter of his life, Kane said he is looking forward to continuing scoring in the German league and winning trophies.

Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023 ×

Upon joining Bayern, Kane said, “I'm very happy to be part of Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career.”

Official: Harry Kane joins Bayern 🔴✨



“I'm very happy to be part of Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world and I've always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career”, Kane says. pic.twitter.com/4E9VEjjow6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2023 ×

More to follow...