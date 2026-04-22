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‘Batting let us down, I don’t have answers’: Pant reflects on LSG’s fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 23:51 IST | Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 23:51 IST
‘Batting let us down, I don’t have answers’: Pant reflects on LSG’s fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026

‘Batting let us down’ Pant reflects on LSG’s fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

I don’t have answers’: Rishabh Pant reacts as LSG slips to ninth after a fourth straight IPL 2026 defeat. Read the full analysis of the loss to RR.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was left searching for answers after his side’s underwhelming performance against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (Apr 22) in IPL 2026. Conceding their fourth straight loss this time has pushed LSG down to ninth position on the points table, with five defeats in seven contested matches. Chasing a moderate 160 at home, Lucknow got off to a shaky start, losing three wickets, including Pant on a second-ball duck, inside the first three overs; eventually surrendering by 40 runs in a lop-sided show.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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