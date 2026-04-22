/‘Batting let us down, I don’t have answers’: Pant reflects on LSG’s fourth straight defeat in IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant was left searching for answers after his side’s underwhelming performance against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (Apr 22) in IPL 2026. Conceding their fourth straight loss this time has pushed LSG down to ninth position on the points table, with five defeats in seven contested matches. Chasing a moderate 160 at home, Lucknow got off to a shaky start, losing three wickets, including Pant on a second-ball duck, inside the first three overs; eventually surrendering by 40 runs in a lop-sided show.