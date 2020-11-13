Barcelona to sue Neymar for $12 million after allegedly overpaying player: report

Barcelona have decided to sue PSG star Neymar for nearly $12 million, which is the same amount they believe they overpaid the Brazilian during his time in Spain, according to a report in El Mundo on Wednesday.

Neymar Jr. had a successful spell for Barcelona from 2013 to 2017, before the Brazilian decided to join French club Paris Saint-Germain on a record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($262 million).

However, as per Spanish newspaper El Mundo, an inspection from the tax office in Spain showed Barcelona "did not make the appropriate reductions when paying Neymar’s taxes, according to an inspection carried out on Barcelona which lasted until 2015".

According to the Spanish tax office's calculation, Neymar benefitted from "unfair enrichment". A source close to Barcelona told AFP that the club will now seek to reclaim the amount they are owed.

As per an official document released in September, the Brazilian striker has more unpaid tax with the Spanish authorities than any other person, with debts of 34.6 million euros.