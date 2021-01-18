Barcelona star Lionel Messi receives first red card in club career

After playing over 750 games for Barcelona, Lionel Messi received his first red card while playing for the Spanish giants. The Argentine received the red in the final moments of the Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Athletic Club in the finals of Spanish Super Cup.

During the extra-time, Messi played a pass and took a swing at Asier Villalibre as the Athletic forward ran across his path.

Referee Gil Manzano missed the incident at first but upon a VAR review, he showed Messi a straight red card for violent conduct.

This was the first-ever Red Card in Messi's 753rd appearance for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann's dream season continued as he scored a brace against the Athletic Club, however, his contribution was not enough as Iniaki Williams struck before Messi saw red in the 121st minute.

Messi could now face at least a four-game ban for his actions, depending on a review from the Spanish FA. This means the Argentine could be absent during his side's Copa del Rey clash against Cornella on Thursday, and La Liga matches against Elche, Athletic Club and Real Betis.