/Bangladesh government imposes indefinite ban on IPL 2026 telecast

In a shocking development, Bangladesh’s interim government decided to impose an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid growing tensions. In an official order, the concerned authorities confirmed that all IPL-related broadcasts, promotions and even coverage have been suspended with immediate effect. While the official statement reveals that the directive remains in force until further notice, it also confirms that this decision was taken in the public interest.

This decision (by the BCB) was in retaliation for BCCI ordering the release of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL 2026 over the weekend. Internal chaos and attack on minorities in Bangladesh, labelled as ‘recent developments’, propelled the Indian Cricket Board to take this decision on Mustafizur, the only Bangladeshi player picked in the IPL 2026 player auction last month.



“Considering recent developments all across, KKR has been advised to release Mustafizur Rahman,” Devajit Saikia, the BCCI secretary, said in a chat with PTI earlier. "They (KKR) can ask for replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player.”



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) condemned BCCI’s decision, seeking an official explanation behind Mustafizur’s release from the KKR squad; also, they reached out to the apex body (the ICC), demanding their upcoming T20 World Cup matches (four of which were to be staged across Kolkata and Mumbai) to be moved out of India, citing ‘security reasons’, to Sri Lanka – the co-host of the 20-team tournament.

"There is no logical reason for this decision of the Indian Cricket Board and such a decision has distressed, shocked and angered the people of Bangladesh," the government order stated.



"A request has been made to stop the promotion/broadcast of all games and events of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further orders," the statement added.