Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal says 'he was nervous while going to bat' against New Zealand in second ODI

Bangladesh may have lost the second ODI against New Zealand but their two returning batsman Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah played a decent knock of 44 and 49, respectively. The knock, although scratchy, should put some faith in dressing room come World Cup next month.

Tamim, who made headlines in July after retiring and then making a U-turn a day after, hadn't batted since then due to a back injury. The batsman said after that match that he was nervous while batting.

"I was nervous today (match day). I will be lying if I said it was just another game," he said. "Whatever has happened in the last couple of months, I had nerves going out to bat. But after the first over, it came down. It was nice to hit the balls again. I think it was good to be out there but there's certainly still a lot of discomfort in my back. The physios are trying to overcome it."

Speaking about Mahmudullah, who hasn't been in the team since March, indicating a move on from the batsman by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Tamim said the batsman was excellent.

"I thought he was excellent. I was in a small partnership with him. His intent looked really good. I didn't feel he was out for six or seven months. He looked good. He fielded well," said Iqbal.

Talking about the match, Tamim said that the target was achievable and that the batsmen got out on not very good deliveries.

"This run chase was gettable on this wicket. I think we could have restricted them around 210-215. But this was a good wicket. I don't think we got out to really good deliveries.

"We have to look into (losing four wickets early) very seriously going into the World Cup. We can't win a lot of games if we lose four or five wickets quickly. We lost early wickets but there were good patches today. But to win any game, you have to stop this (collapse). We have to look to minimise back-to-back wickets. The coach and captain aren't the only ones in charge of this, the responsibility is among all of us," said Tamim.

With first match being washed away and loss in second ODI, Bangladesh now trail 0-1 in the three-match series with third ODI scheduled for September 26.

