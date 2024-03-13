BAN vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE in India on mobile, TV

BAN vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming: Bangladesh is ready to host Sri Lanka in the ODI series once again as the three-match T20I series has ended. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the opening fixture of the three-match series on Wednesday (Mar 13).

After Bangladesh lost their dominance on home soil in the T20I series by 2-1 at the hands of Sri Lanka, they'll look forward to bouncing bank in the upcoming match. They lost the 1st T20I by a small margin of three runs but emerged victorious in the 2nd match. However, in the 3rd T20I, Bangladesh was unsuccessful in chasing a 175-run target as Sri Lanka bundled out their batters for 146 in 19.4 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Kushal Mendis was the top scorer. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 88 runs off 55 balls. None of his teammates could reach the 20-run mark.

However, Nawan Tushara was the star performer for Sri Lanka. He ran through the Bangladesh top order and finished the match with a five-wicket haul. In the upcoming clash, Sri Lanka will look forward to continuing their winning momentum and making the most of their Bangladesh tour while the hosts will aim for a comeback.

BAN vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI:

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI is on Wednesday (Mar 13).

What time will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI start?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match will commence at 02:00 pm IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI being played?

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh, will host the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live telecast in India?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not be televised in India.

How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI LIVE in India on mobile?

The Fancode app and website will broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live in India.

BAN vs SL 1st ODI Squads

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hassan, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pathum Nissanka, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan