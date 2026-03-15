/BAN vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Salman Ali Agha’s 106 in vain as Bangladesh defeat Pakistan by 11 runs, win series 2-1

Salman Ali Agha’s fighting century went in vain as Pakistan suffered an 11-run defeat to Bangladesh in the deciding third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (Mar 15). With this win, Bangladesh secured the three-match series 2-1. Batting first, Bangladesh made 290/5 in their 50 overs. The highlight of the innings was a superb hundred by Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who played an impressive knock and helped his team reach a strong total. Litton Das supported with 41 runs, while Towhid Hridoy contributed 48 to keep the innings steady during the middle overs.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets for 52 runs in his 10 overs. Captain Shaheen Afridi (1/55) and Abrar Ahmed (1/49) picked up one wicket each, while the rest of the bowlers failed to make much impact.

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Chasing 291, Pakistan fought hard but were eventually bowled out for 279. Salman Agha was the top scorer with 106 runs from 98 balls, hitting nine fours and four sixes. Saad Masood scored 38 and Shaheen Afridi contributed 37. However, Bangladesh bowlers took important wickets at key moments, restricting Pakistan from reaching the target.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed led the bowling attack with four wickets for 49 runs in 10 overs, while Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets. Nahid Rana also played a key role, taking two wickets for 62 runs.