BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When & where to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI match on mobile, laptop

BAN vs IRE- 3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh and Ireland’s third and final ODI match will kick off on Wednesday, March 22. The match will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh at 2:00 pm IST. The hosts currently have a 1-0 lead in the ODI series and in the previous ODI, the rain played spoiled the match. Bangladesh scored a humongous 349/6 on the board, on the back of Mushfir Raim’s quickfire and blistering knock of 100* in just 60 balls.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Litton Das were too impressed with their batting performances by scoring 73 and 70 runs respectively. Ireland would be hoping for a strong comeback with this match. Bangladesh on the other hand would be looking to win the final ODI and thereby win the series by 2-0. In the first match, Towhid scored 92 runs in just 85 balls and in the 2nd ODI, Hridoy scored 49 runs in 34 balls before being sent back to the pavilion by Mark Adair. These two players can be the top pick for this third ODI match as well.

BAN vs IRE 3rd ODI live: Predicted Playing XI

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, G Hume, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker, Stephen Doheny, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming ODI match:

When is the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland?- Date

The 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland is on Wednesday, March 22.

Where is the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland?- Venue

The 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Where to watch the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh vs Ireland live on television in India?

The 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh vs Ireland will not be telecasted live on television in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh vs Ireland in India?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be done on the FanCode application and website in India.



