BAN vs IRE 1st T20 match: Bangladesh vs Ireland match date, time, venue, playing XI & live-streaming details

BAN vs IRE 1st T20 match: Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh is on fire. They won the ODI series against Ireland 2-0 last week, and now they look all set to thrash the visitors in the three-match T20 series starting Monday, March 27. The first game will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. There is no dearth of bright stars on the Bangladeshi side. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy have been in great shape. Also, a lot will depend on how Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman tackle the Irish opponents.

On the other hand, Paul Stirling will be leading Ireland. George Dockrell must also step up his game to outfox the hosts. Their middle order is significantly strengthened by Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, and Lorcan Tucker. This will be their first T20 meeting with Bangladesh since 2012.

BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match details

The first T20 match of the three-match T20 series between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played on Monday, March 27. The match will go live at 1:30 PM IST. The venue of the clash is the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE live streaming details (1st T20 match)

The BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match won’t be televised live in India. The only way viewers can watch the match is through the FanCode app and website. In Bangladesh, viewers can watch the match on GTV. For viewers in the Caribbean Islands, the match will be available on ESPN.

BAN vs IRE T20 1st T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Bangladesh playing XI: Rony Talukdar, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

Ireland playing XI: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Ben White

