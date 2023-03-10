BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 live streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs England 2nd T20 match live on mobile

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 live streaming: Hosts Bangladesh thrashed visitors England on Thursday, March 09th, in the first T20 match of the 3-match series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Now, Bangladesh will look forward to sealing the series in style! The two sides will meet on Sunday, March 12. The venue of the match is Sher-e-Bangla stadium, and the match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Earlier, the English team won the ODI series 2-1 to start the tour on a promising note. Bangladesh is not known for frequently getting defeated at home. But despite missing a number of the senior players, England nevertheless defeated the hosts in the ODI series, thanks to their depth and strength. This demonstrates that England is a serious contender in white-ball competitions. So, Bangladesh should not take the visitors lightly when they meet in the second T20 match.

Where to watch BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match LIVE

In Bangladesh, the BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match will be broadcasted by BanTech and RabbitHole.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will televise all three T20 games slated to be played between England and Bangladesh.

In India, the FanCode app and website will live stream the BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match. You can log in to the FanCode app or website to watch the match live.

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match details

The second T20 match of the 3-match T20 series starts on March 12 at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be played at is Sher-e-Bangla stadium. The live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match playing XI (Predicted)

Bangladesh playing XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

England playing XI

Jos Butler, Ben Duckett, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Woakes, Ahmed, Wood, Archer

When will BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match be played?- Date

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match will be played on Sunday, March 12.

What time will BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match start?

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match be played?

BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match will be played at Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

Where will BAN vs ENG 2nd T20 match be live-streamed?