Ballon d'Or 2021 Live streaming: When and where to watch Ballon d'Or award ceremony in India?

Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual honour in world football and is awarded to the best player of the season every year. This year's Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place in Paris with the best men's player and best women's player set to be honoured after voting from journalists and footballers around the world. The Ballon d'Or awards are conducted by France Football.

The award ceremony had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic with many believing Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski was robbed of a chance to win his maiden Ballon d'Or honour. Nonetheless, the Polis striker is once again in the fray this year and is among the favourites to win the prestigious award.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi was the last player to claim the Ballon d'Or in 2021 after a splendid season with his former club Barcelona. It was Messi's record sixth Ballon d'Or trophy and he is once again deemed as one of the favourites to clinch the title this year.

Messi won the Copa del Rey and scored 30 goals in the La Liga for Barcelona in what proved to be his last season for the Spanish giants. While he has had a not-so-perfect start to life at his new club PSG, Messi also led Argentina to Copa America triumph, winning his maiden international title last season which makes him one of the strongest contenders for Ballon d'Or 2021.

The winners of men's Ballon d'Or, women's Ballon d'Or along with the Kopa Trophy (best performing player under the age of 21) and Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) will be announced on Tuesday at the Ballon d'Or 2021 award ceremony. Here is all you need to know about Ballon d'Or 2021 -

Also Read: 4 players who can pip Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo to claim maiden Ballon d'Or honour this year

When is the Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony will take place on Tuesday (November 30) as per the Indian Standard Time.

What time does the Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony start?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony will start around 1:00 AM IST on November 30.

Where is the Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Which channel in India will telecast the Ballon d'Or 2021 awards live?

The Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony will be live on the Star network in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony?

The live streaming of the Ballon d’Or 2021 award ceremony will be available on Hotstar.

Who are the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2021 award?

Men: Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jorginho (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Women: Sandra Panos (Barcelona), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Ellen White (Manchester City), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Stina Blackstenius (Hacken), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Alexia Putellas(Barcelona), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona), Christiane Endler (Lyon), Christine Sinclair (Thorns FC), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Irene Paredes (Barcelona), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Lieke Martens (Barcelona)