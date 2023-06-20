Badminton: Chirag-Satwiksairaj attain No. 3 spot in BWF Rankings after winning Indonesia Open

On Tuesday (June 20), Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Renkireddy climbed to a career-high world number three spot in the latest BWF Rankings after their historic win in the Indonesia Open. The Indian pair went past reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia in straight games to clinch the Indonesia Open on Sunday (June 18) as the duo won their first Super 1000 men's doubles title.

Chirag and Satwiksairaj, the Commonwealth Games gold medalists, got the better of Chia and Wooi Yik courtesy of a 21-17, 21-18 scoreline. The match had its moments before the Indian youngsters stood tall and prevented their opposition from winning a single game. Chirag and Satwik have been in superb form in 2023, having already won two World Tour titles along with emerging on top in the Swiss Open. In addition, the pair secured a gold medal at the Badminton Asia Championship.

Also Read: 'I need closure': R Ashwin reflects on his tweet after India's big loss in WTC final vs Australia 'We stuck to the plan right till the end and never really gave them a chance to come back' After winning the Indonesia Open, Chirag said, "In the earlier eight matches against them, we would hold ourselves back, but today we stuck to the plan. We felt they are humans, they are players, and they will also make mistakes. We stuck to the plan right till the end and never really gave them a chance to come back. Even in the second game when they took a couple of points, we were like we don't have to hold ourselves back and play safe that would have made the game a little slow and they are good at capitalising on. Am really happy and we really needed this win."

Meanwhile, his partner Satwik added, "For the past few tournaments, I don't feel like dancing because I felt more hunger. We have won this tournament, and next week we have another. We go back and reset. But I am still happy with the way we played. It felt like a new day, playing new opponents. We were down 8-0 in head-to-head, but I wasn't thinking much about it. I thought to myself this was a final and both teams were under pressure and if we play good we will win. We were under control when we got a strike in the first game. I said to myself it's our day don't panic and just playing like any other final."