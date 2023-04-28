Badminton Asia Championships: Satwiksairaj, Chirag assure India's first medal in 52 years in men's doubles

India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty assured a medal after 52 years in men's doubles category after they got the better of Indonesia's experienced duo Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan in straight games 21-11, 21-12 in the quarterfinals of ongoing Badminton Asia Championships 2023 in Dubai on Friday. HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥳🥳🥳



➡️ Sat-Chi assured medal for India after 52 years in MD category

➡️ Medal from Indian doubles department after 9 years



Well done boys, proud of you! 🥹🫶@himantabiswa | @sanjay091968 | @lakhaniarun1 #BAC2023#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/dz5dG4n7Xe — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) April 28, 2023 × Satwiksairaj, Chirag script history Satwiksairaj and Chirag started on the front foot from the start and quickly raced away with the first game. The No 3 seeds from Indonesia were far from their best as the Indian duo was strong on both the net returns and the forward smash. A good mixture of defence of attack from the start saw them dominate the match and also pocket the second game 21-12 to clinch the contest.

With this India is now assured of a podium finish which will see them return with at least a bronze medal. Dipu Ghosh and Raman Ghosh were the last pair to win a medal in men's doubles at the Badminton Asia Championships in 1971.

Prakash Padukone and Syed Modi won silver in 1978 but the tournament was an invitational event. The legendary’s duo’s achievement was academic and did not end the drought. Other results Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Badminton Asia Championships 2023 after losing to second seed An Se Young in a women's singles quarter-final match in Dubai on Friday.

Playing at the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, World No. 11 Sindhu suffered defeat against the South Korean shuttler and went down 21-18, 5-21, 9-21. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu played well in the first game and won it despite trailing 13-16 at one point. In their previous five encounters, PV Sindhu has never defeated An Se Young in a game.

Earlier in the day, India's mixed doubles team of Rohan Kapoor-N Sikki Reddy lost to the world No. 19 duo of Dejan Ferdinansyah-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja from Indonesia 18-21, 21-19, 15-21 in the quarter-finals.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE