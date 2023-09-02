Babar Azam is one of best ever, India must keep him quiet: Ab de Villiers ahead of marquee clash in Asia Cup

India and Pakistan are gearing up for the marquee clash in Asia Cup 2023, and former South Africa Captain AB de Villiers feels for the Men in Blue to stay on top, they must keep Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, quiet during the game. The ranked number one batter in ODIs, Babar hit 151 against Nepal in the previous match and looks in superb touch.

Hailing Pakistan’s modern-day great, de Villiers called Babar one of the best players to grace the game, adding he is a rock in Pakistan’s batting line-up. The Proteas veteran said that given the form Babar is in, if India manages to keep him at bay, they would increase their chances of walking out as winners.

“I love talking about Babar Azam because he is one of the best players we have ever seen play this game, and not just now. He is a huge rock in the Pakistan batting order. If India wants to keep Pakistan quiet, this is the guy to dismiss early because he keeps the batting line-up together and acts as the glue in the Pakistan middle-order,” de Villiers said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

Tipped by many to end up as the top-scorer not only in this six-team tournament but also during the upcoming World Cup 2023, de Villiers recalled the time when he first met Babar, adding he instantly knew the right-handed batter would do wonders in world cricket.

“I met him first when he [Babar] was very young but quickly realized that this guy is here to stay. He has hurt bowling attacks all around the world and in all formats. He is a fantastic player, and Pakistan need him in form for the Asia Cup and most importantly, for the World Cup,” the South African veteran added.

Babar’s rise put Pakistan on top

Being the captain of the top-ranked ODI side in the world, Babar completed his 19th One-Day against Nepal and became the quickest to do so. While he hasn’t played too many ODIs against India, given how less both countries play (only during ICC-related events and in the Asia Cup), Babar remains the threat for the seam-heavy Indian bowling attack.

Meanwhile, India and Pakistan will face off in an ODI for the first time in four years. India leads the head-to-head race against Pakistan (4-1) in the past five outings in this format.

The match is to take place in Pallekele, Kandy.