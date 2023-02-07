Australia's T20 World Cup-winning captain Aaron Finch announces international retirement

One of Australia’s finest modern-day openers Aaron Finch on Tuesday, February 7th announced his retirement from T20 cricket, putting an end to his decorated career across formats. Having announced his retirement from the ODIs late last year, Finch’s decision to call time on his T20 career didn’t come as a surprise considering huge gap in Australia’s next big assignment in this format.

It was under Finch only that Australia won its maiden T20 World Cup in Dubai in 2021 while in the home edition the following year, Australia failed to qualify for the semis. During Australia’s last group game against Afghanistan, Finch was injured and sat out and even said he would assess his future after the upcoming BBL season. Playing for Melbourne Renegades he fared well, scoring 428 runs at 38.90.

However, since the next T20 World Cup is scheduled in 2024, and Australia is not slated to play any T20Is until late August this year, Finch decided this was the right time to hang his boots.

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," Finch said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Offering thanks to everyone including his family, fans, teammates across all levels and Cricket Australia for backing him throughout his career, the right-handed batter said,

"I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career."

Finch as a player has won both the 50-over World Cup in 2015 and led Australia to their maiden T20 title six years later in 2021. Ironically, on both occasions Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals. The 36-year-old is also Australia’s highest run-getter in T20Is with 3120 runs to his name and a strike rate of 142.53. In 2013, he registered the highest score in T20Is – hitting 156 against England, and five years later in 2018 against Zimbabwe, he broke his own record by smashing a whopping 172.

"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour," Finch added.