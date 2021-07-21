Australian showjumper Jamie Kermond suspended from Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cocaine

On the first day of action in Tokyo, Australia's Olympic team faced a setback, with a repentant Jamie Kermond testing positive for cocaine.

Australia's chef de mission at the 2020 Games, Ian Chesterman, said on Wednesday that the showjumper's membership of the team had been terminated after he had brought the game into notoriety.

Equestrian Australia also suspended Kermond on Wednesday morning.

“Equestrian Australia has provisionally suspended Jumping athlete Jamie Kermond under the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy 2021. The mandatory Provisional Suspension Notice asserts Mr. Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on 26 June 2021."

"Mr. Kermond is prohibited from participating in any WADA compliant event, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while the provisional suspension is in place," the statement read.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a release: “The Australian Olympic Committee has been made aware of the provisional suspension of equestrian athlete Jamie Kermond after being informed by Sport Integrity Australia as an interested party. The Australian Olympic Team Selection Committee will consider the matter later today.”

Jamie Kermond was set to make his Olympics debut. Yet, his 'A' example returned positive for cocaine use, prompting his temporary suspension.

“It is likely that the positive result was from a single recreational use of the drug at a social event and had no connection with my sport of equestrian,” Kermond said in a statement.

“I am extremely upset and remorseful as to what has happened and I accept full responsibility. I am truly sorry as I have let a lot of people down including my family and teammates.

“Hopefully one day I can be forgiven for my mistake [and make] amends through better actions and continued contribution to the sport I know and love.”