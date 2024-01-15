Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas blows away Zizou Bergs in first round despite early struggle

It was a winning start for the 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas as the Greek star emerged victorious in the first round on Monday (Jan 15). Tsitsipas, looking the find the missing piece in his Grand Slam career is bidding for his first title at a major and got the better of Zizou Bergs of Belgium. A 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win saw the Tsitsipas reach the next round despite having to come from one set down. He will next face Jordan Thompson of Australia as the crowd will hope for the local boy to win.

"It felt great to be at that level of tennis," Tsitsipas said. "I was very focused, especially after losing the first set. I knew that this is my time to change things up and move on with better tennis, with better power and movement on the court and I think I outplayed him as well physically. I was stronger physically today, at least that's the way I felt. I think winning the first match today was all due to physicality and being constantly mentally involved during the match."