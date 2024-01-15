LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas blows away Zizou Bergs in first round despite early struggle

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:43 PM IST

Australian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas blows away Zizou Bergs in first round despite early struggle Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Stefanos Tsitsipas, looking the find the missing piece in his Grand Slam career is bidding for his first title at a major and got the better of Zizou Bergs of Belgium. A 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win saw the Tsitsipas reach the next round despite having to come from one set down. He will next face Jordan Thompson of Australia as the crowd will hope for the local boy to win.

It was a winning start for the 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas as the Greek star emerged victorious in the first round on Monday (Jan 15). Tsitsipas, looking the find the missing piece in his Grand Slam career is bidding for his first title at a major and got the better of Zizou Bergs of Belgium. A 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win saw the Tsitsipas reach the next round despite having to come from one set down. He will next face Jordan Thompson of Australia as the crowd will hope for the local boy to win.

×

Tsitsipas books second round berth

"It felt great to be at that level of tennis," Tsitsipas said. "I was very focused, especially after losing the first set. I knew that this is my time to change things up and move on with better tennis, with better power and movement on the court and I think I outplayed him as well physically. I was stronger physically today, at least that's the way I felt. I think winning the first match today was all due to physicality and being constantly mentally involved during the match."

More to Follow...

RELATED

Turkey court releases jailed Israeli footballer over Gaza war sign

Siddharth Desai takes seven-for as Gujarat defend 109 against Karnataka in Ranji Trophy - WATCH

Ind vs Afg: Virat Kohli will be very important for India in T20 World Cup - Former all-rounder Suresh Raina