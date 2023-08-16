Australia vs England Live Stream: How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2nd semi-final match of AUS vs ENG live

Australia vs England Live Stream: Australia and England will lock horns in the second semi-final match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on August 16. They will try to find a spot in the final to be held on August 20. The winner of this match will have to beat Spain to get the trophy.

Co-hosts Australia has only lost one match so far whereas favourites England are unbeaten. England fought back after Colombia took the lead in their previous match to end up winning the knockout fixture 2-1. On the other hand, Australia needed to wait till the penalty shoot-out to claim their victory.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between Australia and England:

AUS vs ENG: Full squads

England: Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Keira Walsh, Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lauren James, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Jordan Nobbs, Hannah Hampton, Lotte Wubben Moy, Esme Morgan, Jess Carter, Laura Coombs, Chloe Kelly, Bethany England, Katie Zelem, Ellie Roebuck, Katie Robinson, Alessia Russo

Australia: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr, Aivi Luik, Teagan Micah, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Emily Van Egmond, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Lydia Williams, Tameka Yallop

AUS vs ENG: Head-to-head

The English side, displaying its prowess, has managed to secure victory in two out of the four face-offs. On the flip side, Australia has held its ground triumphantly once while an intense showdown resulted in a thrilling draw.

AUS vs ENG: Live-streaming details

When to watch Australia vs England?- Date

The Australia vs England match will be held on August 16 at 3:30 PM (India time).

How to watch Australia vs England match live?

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on DD Sports TV channel in India.

How to live-stream the Australia vs England match on mobile?

The FanCode App will also provide live telecast of the matches, but it requires a paid subscription. For those looking for a free option, the matches can be watched on YouTube TV, which offers a free trial despite being a subscription-only service.