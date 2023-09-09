Australia rope in domestic giant for remainder of RSA ODIs as star players continue to recover ahead of CWC

Australia has added Michael Neser to the squad for the remainder of South Africa ODIs to bolster the attack as star quicks continue to recover ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Neser, 33, has played only two ODIs before, in 2018 against England, and will join the Aussie squad in Potchefstroom before the third One-Dayer.

Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson, who made himself available in the absence of seasoned campaigner Mitchell Starc, is said to have picked up a minor hamstring injury. Though he is likely out of contention for this series, Spencer will travel with the squad to India for the three ODIs.

Speaking on the call to bring in the experienced Neser for this series, selector Tony Dodemaide said, "[He] is an experienced all-format cricketer who will provide us with an extra fast bowling option should that be required for the remainder of the tour."

While Starc suffered a groin injury that ruled him out of the ODIs, regular skipper Pat Cummins skipped the series as he is recovering from the wrist injury sustained during the Ashes. Besides, the latest injury to all-rounder Cameron Green further worries the travelling side, as Australia hopes to land in India with their injury-free A-squad.

Other than the bowlers, Steve Smith is out with a wrist injury, while Glenn Maxwell, who was due to miss the ODIs to return home for the birth of his child, suffered an ankle injury.

Senior pacer Josh Hazlewood led the pace of the attack in the first game, and with rookie Aaron Hardie in the line-up, Australia can bank on the youngsters to do the job.

Marnus made most of ‘an unlikely’ chance

Marnus Labuschagne, the Test specialist, made the first ODI about himself without even making it into the playing XI in the first place. Coming on as a concussion substitute for injured Green, who got hit on the helmet by Kagiso Rabada, Marnus scored an unbeaten 80, helping his team chase a moderate total of 223.

With this, Marnus pressed his case for an unlikely call-up to the side for his maiden 50-over World Cup.

South Africa leads the five-match series 1-0, and the second game is scheduled in Bloemfontein on Saturday.