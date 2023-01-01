Australia not keen on playing tour game ahead of India Tests, says head coach Andrew McDonald

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald says the management will opt for no tour game policy ahead of the Test series against India. As the Australian team will reach India a week before the start of the first match in Nagpur, that starts on February 9th, they are unlikely to play a tour game.

The management feels instead of reaching early and trying to acclimatize to the conditions, they want their players to feel mentally and physically fresh upon arriving in the country - something they had done before during the Pakistan tour in March, 2022.

As quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, McDonald said, “No tour game is something we've done in the last few series, before embarking on overseas tours.”

“We feel as though we don't need that match practice as such. We're going to go to India about a week out from the first game. We didn't want to press for too much longer, in terms of the preparation,” he added.

McDonald feels seven days will be a good time for the them to get used to the conditions.

“We feel as though seven days is ample time to get ready and to make sure we maintain freshness throughout the whole four Test match series,” the head coach said.

As the Aussie management made the players play on the used pitches in Melbourne before flying to Pakistan, they aim to do something similar, this time in Sydney, where they have planned a three-day camp ahead of traveling to India.

"We can be creative in our own conditions. We've done it before with the Pakistan build-up in Melbourne. Dusting up wickets. Fit for purpose.

"Working with the local groundsmen who really help us in and around the country. We feel as though we can get as close to that as possible without necessarily having a practice game,” McDonald said.