Australia are going to blow India away in Boxing Day Test: Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne has weighed his opinion on the impending Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the former leg-spinner said that Aussies are going to blow India away.

India are badly hurt after their crushing eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide and would be hoping to bounce back in the four-Test series without having the likes of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami in the team.

"I think Australia is probably going to blow them away," Shane Warne told 'Fox Cricket'.

"Having said that, they have some class players to come in like KL Rahul. Young Gill will come in. (Ajinkya) Rahane is a class act. We know what (Cheteshwar) Pujara can do," he said.

"(Mohammed) Shami is a huge loss as well. He's such a quality bowler. And if you look at bowlers for the Melbourne conditions drop-in pitches. Shami hits the seam and stands it up and bowls a good length and straight."

Warner added that the Australian bowling unit deserves more credit for the Adelaide Test than criticism faced by the Indian batters.

"Yeah, you can have a go at the Indians but I think you would rather give credit to the Australians and how well they bowled," the 51-year-old former leg-spinner said.

"They were outstanding, that bowling attack. The four bowlers plus Green, have been good bowlers for a long time. They are turning themselves into great bowlers now. To watch them go to work in Adelaide was fantastic."

The former Australian cricketer further opined that the quartet of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon are going to end up as Australia’s greatest bowling unit.

"They are definitely in the conversation (to compare them to my era). They are outstanding those four bowlers and they have been for a while," Warne said.

The Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to commence from December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.