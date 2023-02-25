AUS-W vs SA-W head-to-head: Australia vs South Africa women’s world cup final preview and livestream details

AUS-W vs SA-W head-to-head: South Africa-Women stunned the ravaging England-Women in World Cup 2023 semi-final match on Friday as the hosts registered an impressive six-run victory. Now, they will meet Australia in the grand Finale on Sunday, February 26, which has already won the T20 World Cup title five times. And the head-to-head record between AUS-W and SA-W also leans heavily in favour of Australia. This will be their 24th meeting in the shortest format of the game, and the Aussies have defeated the Proteas 19 times in T20 games.

AUS-W vs SA-W head-to-head record

Australia has a perfect head-to-head record against South Africa in T20I cricket, having won all six of their encounters so far. The two teams have only played against each other in T20 World Cup matches, with Australia emerging victorious in all of those games. Despite South Africa being a competitive side in the format, they have been unable to overcome the Aussies in T20I cricket.

The last meeting between Australia-Women and South Africa-women took place in the Women’s World Cup 2023 only on February 18, in which the Aussies emerged victorious.

Australia-Women vs South Africa-Women (AUS-W vs SA-W) match details

ICC Women’s World Cup 2023 will see AUS-W taking on SA-W in the grand finale match on Sunday, February 26. The match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST. Australia-W will look forward to lifting the coveted world cup trophy for the sixth time. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Where to watch the AUS-W vs SA-W match live? Live-streaming and broadcasting details

The women’s world cup final AUS-W vs SA-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The AUS-W vs SA-W match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

AUS-W vs SA-W playing XI (Predicted)

