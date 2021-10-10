Aus W v Ind W: India really tested us and gave us a great challenge, says Meg Lanning

Australia's captain Meg Lanning said that the Indian team tested and pushed the hosts during the multi-format series.

In the third and final T20I here at the Metricon Stadium in Carrara on Sunday, Australia dealt India a devastating blow, as the visitors failed to conclude the tour on a high note, losing by 14 runs.

Australia won the multi-format series 11-5 with this victory. After a strong effort by Australian bowlers, India were unable to chase down the score of 150 in the allocated 20 overs.

"We were looking forward to today, knew India would come back hard. Been a great series, both sides have had momentum. India have really tested us and given us a great challenge," after the victory, Lanning remarked.

"Tahlia McGrath, Player of the Series, is a great effort to dominate the series and a number of young players have contributed at different times," she added.

Nicola Carey took two wickets, and Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, and Annabel Sutherland each took one. Smriti Mandhana, India's opener, had a 52-run innings.