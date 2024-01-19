AUS vs WI: Captain Brathwaite throws weight behind future superstars Joseph, McKenzie following 1st Test loss

West Indies might have lost the first of the two Tests against Australia in Adelaide inside three days, but they got two players to keep an eye on in the remainder of the series. Debutant seamer Shamar Joseph and, playing his second Test, batter Kirk McKenzie were the top performers for the visiting team, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite throwing his weight behind the duo to weather the storm of international cricket in times to come.

Shamar made history for West Indies by becoming their first-ever player, and 14th overall, to score 50-plus runs and pick five wickets on an international debut. Across both innings, he scored 36 and 15, respectively, and bagged five wickets in the first innings, including removing newly-promoted Test veteran Steve Smith on his first ball, caught in the third slip. SHAMAR JOSEPH WITH HIS FIRST BALL IN TEST CRICKET!



And it's Steve Smith who's the wicket! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/QpV0Aak1Dd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 17, 2024 × On the other hand, McKenzie scored his maiden Test fifty on a rather difficult Adelaide surface while looking comfortable in the second innings as well.

"It shows them that they can do it," Brathwaite hailed the duo after the match.

"Kirk got a 50 and 20-odd [26] in the second. So, it shows that he has the ability to score runs against world-class bowlers. And the other guys didn't get runs, but from watching Kirk, they know now that we could get it done.

"Because it's all mental. We played some shots where I believe the shot was on, but we edged it. So, whether it was nerves, obviously a little poor execution, but I think it could give the batters confidence to know that they could do it,” the captain added.

Joseph has a bright future for West Indies

Hailing the newcomer Joseph, Brathwaite said his belief is amazing, uplifting the dressing room’s environment during this Test. The opening batter said if everyone could believe in their game the way Joseph does, it would do a world of good to the team.

He added that the young seamer, for his exploits and how he bowled in the first Test, has a bright future for the country.

"[Joseph's] belief is amazing. If all the guys could have that that'd be great. But he's obviously a special, special guy, and he gave a lot of confidence to the team as well when you see him playing his shots, and for the batters, I just want them to go out there and enjoy themselves.

"It's a great start to his international career, and he has a bright future for the West Indies. I wasn't surprised. I really believe he's something special. And I was very happy for him,” the captain added.