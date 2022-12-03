AUS vs WI, 1st Test: Ricky Ponting resumes commentary after getting hospitalised for ‘chest pain’ on Day 3

The former Australia captain Ricky Ponting returned to the commentary box on day 4 of the 1st Test after he complained of ‘chest pain’ the previous day, for which he even got hospitalised. It was during the afternoon on day 3 of the Perth Test between Australia vs West Indies when Ricky informed Justin Langer about not feeling good in his chest while doing commentary. Without wasting much time Punter got rushed to the hospital for immediate checkups.

Returning to the commentary box to resume regular duties, Ricky Ponting explained what really happened on Friday. He started off by saying that incident probably scared him and a lot of people across the world too. Explaining further Ricky said he felt sharp pains in his chest while doing the commentary but didn’t bother to react much or say something as he was live on air.

However, when he opened up about it to his fellow commentator and former teammate Justin Langer, Ricky found himself to be in the hospital in the next 15-20 minutes. Ponting, who had captained Justin for quite some time in his career, appreciated both Langer and Channel's head of cricket, Chris Jones’ advice who urged him to get immediate help.

"I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a scary moment for myself," Ponting told Channel Seven on day 4 of the Test match. "I was sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint and got a couple of really short and sharp pains to my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn't want to give too much away when I was on air."

"I had a couple of those incidents, got through the stint, and went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got lightheaded and dizzy and grabbed the bench. I mentioned to JL on the way out, who was commentating with me, that I had had these pains in my chest and Chris Jones heard me and just reacted straight away and got me out of there. Ten or 15 minutes later, I was in the hospital getting the best treatment that I possibly could.”

Ponting then said he is feeling great this morning.

"I feel great this morning; I am all shiny and new this morning.

"I think the bottom line is, the fact that I was willing to share it with JL and the fact that your mate looks after you, I think as people of our age, we are a little reluctant to share much or talk about our health and I think that is a good learning curve for me yesterday, especially with what has happened in the last 12-18 months to really close people around us. My little mate looked after me and got me down there and I'm back, shiny and new this morning."