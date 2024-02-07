AUS vs PAK U19 Semi-Final live: How to watch the live-streaming of Australia vs Pakistan U19 match in India

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Australia and Pakistan U19 teams will clash in the second semi-final of the ongoing Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. The match is slated for Thursday (Feb 8) and will be played in Benoni, South Africa. This match will decide who will play the final against semi-finalists India.

Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming semi-final match:

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Predicted playing XI

Pakistan U19: Shamyl Hussain, Shahzaib Khan, Azan Awais, Saad Baig (c & wk), Ahmad Hassan, Haroon Arshad, Arafat Minhas, Ubaid Shah, Mohammad Zeeshan, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza

Australia U19: Harry Dixon, Harjas Singh, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Oliver Peake, Lachlan Aitken (wk), Raf MacMillan, Harkirat Bajwa, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler.

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Live-streaming details

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup: When and where to watch the live telecast of Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19?

The live telecast of the Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 can be watched on Star Sports Network.

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup: How to watch the live-streaming of Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19?

The live-streaming of Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 can be watched at Disney Plus Hotstar.

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Squads

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Ahmad Hassan, Amir Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ubaid Shah.

Australia U19: Hugh Weibgen (captain), Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O'Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Ollie Peake.

AUS vs PAK U19 World Cup Semi-Final: Match details

Match: Australia U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa

Date & Time: February 8, 1:30 pm IST

Live streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar