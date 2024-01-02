AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to watch Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test LIVE in India and your country

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Live Streaming: Australia and Pakistan will clash in the third and final Test of the three-match Test series, commencing Wednesday (Jan 3), at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia secured their victory in the series by winning the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground with a 79-run margin. Their win marked Australia's 18th consecutive victory against Pakistan in Test matches played at home.

Pat Cummins picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings to blow the visitors away after Pakistan seemed to be in command. He also took five wickets in the first game.

David Warner will play his farewell Test in front of his home crowd. As the second-highest run-scorer of the series, he notched a spectacular hundred at the Perth Stadium. During a New Year's Day news conference, Warner announced his retirement from Test cricket and One-Day Internationals. However, he stated he would consider returning to play in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy if requested.

Shan Masood is in good form, but Babar Azam has not been playing his best. Aamer Jamal has been impressive on his debut Test series, picking up 12 wickets.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test.

When is the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test match?

Australia will take on Pakistan in the 3rd Test starting Wednesday (Jan 3).

Where will Australia play Pakistan in the 3rd Test?

Australia will square off against Pakistan in the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test start?

The Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test will start at 05:00 am IST on Wednesday (Jan 3).

Where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test match on TV?

The 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test?

The 3rd Test between Australia and Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs PAK 3rd Test Probable Playing XI

Australia

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Pakistan

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Ali Hamza, Amer Jamal