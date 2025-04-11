Justin Rose, leading after round one of the Masters for the fifth time, isn't surprised that statistically Augusta National favors front-runners -- even though he has yet to claim a green jacket.

The last five Masters champions have all been in the top three after one round.

And in the past 20 editions, only one player has come from outside the top 10 after one round to win, Tiger Woods charging from 33rd place to win in 2005 and rallying from 11th through 18 holes to win in 2019.

"It makes sense, because it's the kind of golf course that needs a ton of respect," Rose said. "So when you are playing with the lead or around the lead, you're afforded the luxury of patience and respecting holes and respecting pins and things like that.

"When you're in chase mode, you end up possibly making one or two silly bogeys by trying to play catch-up, and obviously that ultimately hampers the catch-up."

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who was tied for third after one round last year on the way to his second Masters title, said he didn't pay much attention to that kind of stat, which in any case he didn't think was unique to Augusta.

"I think anytime you get close to the lead, it's going to be easier for you to win the golf tournament. That's a simple fact of the matter," Scheffler said after seizing a share of second place on four-under par 68 alongside Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners.

"I'm a bit surprised that it's like that, but I wouldn't say that it can't be done."

Certainly Rose knows better than most that a lead on Thursday is no guarantee come Sunday.

He led or shared the lead after 18 holes in 2004, 2007 and 2008 and again in 2021. He has also led or shared the lead after 36 holes, 54 holes and even after 72 -- when he lost to Sergio Garcia in a playoff for his second Masters runner-up finish.

Jon Rahm, the 2023 champion from Spain, was bullish on his chances of bouncing back after a first-round 75 left him 10 off the pace.

"If I can get off to a good start, post a round in the 60s tomorrow, then the weekend could be a new story," he insisted.

