ATP suspends men's tour for six weeks over coronavirus

The ATP announced Thursday it was suspending the men's tennis tour for six weeks "due to escalating health and safety issues" arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

All events on the ATP Tour and second-tier ATP Challenger Tour are cancelled until April 27.

The announcement came shortly after the cancellation of the Miami Open, which followed the axing of Indian Wells and postponement of the Fed Cup finals.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly," said ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"However, we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic.

"The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today's circumstances, as do the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities."

The virus, which has so far infected more than 127,000 people globally and killed over 4,600, according to an AFP tally, is wreaking havoc on global sport.