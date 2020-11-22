ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev beats Rafael Nadal in a thrilling semi-finals clash

Rafael Nadal's dream of winning the ATP Finals title ended as the Spanish ace was beaten by Russia's Daniil Medvedev 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in a thrilling semi-final clash on Saturday.

This is Medvedev's first career win against 20 time Grand Slam-winner Nadal. The Russian will now face Austrian Dominic Theim who defeated world no. 1 Djokovic.

Medvedev enters the finals as the favourite because he is the only player to maintain a 100 per cent win record in his group. The Russian also defeated Djokovic.

Medvedev was off to a good start but Nadal came from behind to win the opening set. However, The Russian was too good for the Spaniard. In the second set, Nadal tried to swing his way back to the match but the Russian managed to break to love.

A flukey forehand winner helped Medvedev move 5-3 ahead in the tiebreaker and he took full advantage to set up a decider.

Nadal appeared to be feeling the pace in a tense final set and some sensational winners allowed Medvedev to grab the crucial break of serve in the seventh game.

Two games later Nadal dumped a backhand in the net to hand Medvedev a landmark victory.

(Inputs from Reuters)