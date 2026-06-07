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Atkinson's 5/30 help England crush New Zealand in first Test by 115 runs at Lord's; take 1-0 lead in series

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 07, 2026, 18:26 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 18:26 IST
Atkinson's 5/30 help England crush New Zealand in first Test by 115 runs at Lord's; take 1-0 lead in series

Atkinson's 5/30 help England crush New Zealand in first Test by 115 runs at Lord's; take 1-0 lead in series Photograph: (AFP)

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Gus Atkinson's 5/30 and Ollie Robinson's seven wickets helped England beat New Zealand by 115 runs and take a 1-0 Test lead

Gus Atkinson continued his remarkable record at Lord's as England defeated New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test on Sunday (June 7), taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 254 for victory, New Zealand were bowled out for 138 before lunch on the fourth day of the historic 150th Test match played at Lord's, the most Tests hosted by any cricket ground in the world.

Atkinson was once again England's chief destroyer, finishing with impressive figures of 5/30. The Surrey paceman claimed his fourth five-wicket haul in just three Test appearances at Lord's, further strengthening his reputation at the iconic venue. Despite Atkinson's heroics, Ollie Robinson was named Player of the Match after enjoying a dream return to Test cricket following a two-year absence. Robinson claimed seven wickets in the match, including a career-best 5/39 in New Zealand's first innings, highlighted by a rare triple-wicket maiden.

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England's victory was also built on valuable contributions with the bat, particularly from debutant opener Emilio Gay, who composed 57 in the second innings, helping England post 226 and set New Zealand a challenging target. Resuming Day 4 on 55/5, New Zealand's hopes rested on Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips. The pair added 53 runs for the seventh wicket, the highest partnership of the low-scoring contest.

However, England's bowlers quickly tightened their grip. Josh Tongue struck early to remove Tom Blundell lbw, while Conway battled hard for 41 before edging Ben Stokes to Jacob Bethell in the gully after facing 91 deliveries. Atkinson then delivered decisive blows, dismissing Nathan Smith and Kyle Jamieson to leave New Zealand on the verge of defeat.

Phillips fought defiantly with an unbeaten 44, including a towering six off Tongue, but lacked support from the other end. Atkinson eventually wrapped up the innings by bowling Matt Henry for a duck, completing his five-wicket haul and sealing England's comprehensive victory. England required just 19 overs on the final morning to claim the remaining five wickets and secure their first Test win since suffering a disappointing 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia. The series now moves to The Oval in London, where the second Test will begin on June 17.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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