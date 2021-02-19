ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, Live Streaming, ISL: When and where to watch ATKMB vs SCEB, Kolkata Derby? (Photo: ISL) Photograph:( Twitter )
With ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal set to lock horns in Indian Super League (ISL), let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.
ATK Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns with SC East Bengal in what will be the Kolkata Derby clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. While ATK Mohun Bagan are sitting atop the ISL points table, arch-rivals SC East Bengal lie at the ninth spot.
While both ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal have played courageous football in the ISL season so far, both the team have had contrasting results which reflects firmly in the ISL points table. SC East Bengal will be eyeing to take revenge for their defeat the last time they faced ATK Mohun Bagan in November 2020. With Kolkata Derby one of the biggest spectacles in not only Indian football but also world football, fans can't miss the action.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata Derby will be played on Friday, February 19.
ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Kolkata Derby will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be played at the Fatorda Stadium.
The match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming match of ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
Predicted XIs
ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelinho, Roy Krishna
SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Jacques Maghoma, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Sourav Das, Bright Enobakhare