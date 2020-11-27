ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, ISL live streaming: When and where to watch ATK-MB vs SCEB online?

The grand day when the Indian Super League (ISL) will taste the magic of its first-ever Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal in the tournament at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns with arch-rivals SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday as Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season hosts the first-ever Kolkata Derby in the tournament.

While ATK Mohun Bagan are the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan, East Bengal are funded by Shree Cements as two of the iconic Indian clubs embark on a new journey together.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby in ISL, East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said, "It is a very tough game for our players. It will be a great start for the team and we will try to be ready for that challenge. There won’t be pressure on us because we are the new boys in the league and we’ll look to put all the pressure on ATK-Mohun Bagan."

ALSO READ: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, Kolkata Derby: ISL set to witness magic of 100-year-old rivalry

All you need to know about ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in ISL 2020-21:

When and what time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 begin?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (November 27).

Which channel will live telecast ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in ISL 2020-21?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be aired live on Star Sports 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 2 SD & HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD & HD, and Star Sports 3.

How to watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal in ISL 2020-21?

Star Sports Network's platforms will live steam the ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21. It can can be streamed live on Jio TV as well.

