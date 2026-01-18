/Atharva Taide’s century sets up Vidarbha’s maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title win

Vidarbha produced a brilliant all-round performance to defeat Saurashtra and lift their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 title at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday (Jan 18). Batting first, Vidarbha put up a strong total of 317 for 8, thanks to a classy century by Atharva Taide. The opener led from the front and gave his team a solid base with a confident knock. Saurashtra tried to fight back in the chase, but Vidarbha’s bowlers kept their calm under pressure and restricted them to 279. Yash Thakur was the standout with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets to seal a memorable win.

Taide’s innings was a mix of patience and aggression. After being reprieved twice early on, he settled into a rhythm, bringing up his fifty off 66 balls before accelerating with some audacious shots. His third List A century came with style, including two sixes that showcased his range and composure. Supporting him, Yash Rathod anchored the innings at No. 3, allowing Taide the freedom to dominate the middle overs. Aman Mokhade contributed 33 runs, providing early stability before being dismissed by Ankur Panwar.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Saurashtra’s chase had promise as Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani kept their hopes alive. Mankad scored a valiant 88, but his dismissal in the 38th over broke a crucial 93-run partnership. From there, the pressure shifted decisively in Vidarbha’s favour. Darshan Nalkande’s clever slower ball had Jani mistime a shot, caught brilliantly at long-off by Mokhade, and Thakur cleaned up the tail with key dismissals, including Jaydev Unadkat and Ruchit Ahir.



Despite losing Dhruv Shorey to back spasms before the match, Vidarbha’s combination of solid batting and relentless fast bowling proved unshakeable. Their team effort ensured they didn’t repeat the heartbreak of the previous season, making this maiden trophy an emphatic statement of intent.