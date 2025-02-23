In the shimmering heart of Dubai, where desert meets dreams, Virat Kohli painted another masterpiece on the cricketing canvas. As stadium lights pierced the velvet night sky, a familiar tale of excellence unfolded, with India’s maestro unleashing his strokes against their eternal rivals.

Like a seasoned warrior returning to his favourite battleground, Kohli crafted India’s chase of Pakistan’s 241 with the precision of a Swiss timepiece. The target, set up by Saud Shakeel’s gritty 62 and Mohammad Rizwan’s crafty 46, proved insufficient against the might of India’s batting prowess, as they cement their semi-final spot while pushing Pakistan almost out of the tournament.

During the chase, Shaheen Shah Afridi delivered a sharp yorker to dismantle Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s stumps. The dismal brought the King to the crease, amidst the deafening cheers of ‘Kohli-Kohli’ from the stands.

At 36, when most cricketers contemplate twilight, Kohli blazed like a midday sun. His unbeaten 100 off 111 balls—his 51st ODI century—was a testament to his evergreen excellence. Between wickets, he moved with the grace of a gazelle and the determination of a desert storm, transforming ones into twos and twos into three, ever pushing the much younger batter at the other end to the limits.

The innings was vintage Kohli—woven with threads of technique and temperament. Each stroke spoke of decades of dedication, each run a tribute to his legendary fitness regime. Early in the innings, Kohli introduced a couple of his vintage cover drives. He struck the pacers but handled the spinners cautiously but in doing so he never took his foot of the pedal. As the chase progressed, the master craftsman carved through Pakistan’s bowling with surgical precision.

Drama peaked as victory approached. Would the team’s triumph coincide with Kohli’s personal milestone? In a moment of poetic justice, he danced down the track to smash a boundary off Khushdil, simultaneously reaching his century and clinching India’s win.

During his 111 balls innings, Kohli went past 14,000 ODI runs. Achieving the 14,000-run milestone in just 287 innings, Kohli eclipsed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 350 innings. After the match, Navjot Singh Sidhu made the forecast that looking at the fitness of Kohli, he can easily play for another 2-3 years.

Another interesting fact is that with his match-winning knock Kohli has also become the first batsman to slam a century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, World Cup and in the Champions Trophy.

Yet, amidst the triumph, Kohli’s sporting gesture towards Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed — a handshake acknowledging the spinner’s excellent spell — reminded all of cricket’s greater virtues. “My job was clear - to control the middle overs, not take risks against spinners and take on pacers. I was happy with the template, it’s how I play in ODIs. I have a decent understanding of my game. It’s about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It’s easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these. I kept telling myself I’ll give my 100% while fielding. It’s why I take pride in it. When you put your head down and go about your work, things work out,” Kohli said, while collecting the Person of The Match Award.

Tonight’s victory is yet another chapter in the ever-expanding legend of Virat Kohli, where age defied convention and class proved permanent. In the grand theatre of cricket, the king had once again claimed his throne.

However, it was yet another dismal performance from the Pakistan team as they showed little application of skill. After the match, skipper Mohammad Rizwan reflected, “When Saud and I were batting, we wanted to go deep. But our shot selection was bad and lost wickets, which is why we were kept to 240. Abrar gave us the wicket, but Kohli and Gill took the game far from us. We must improve our fielding. We made a lot of mistakes this match, they’ve repeated.”