The 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship, set to commence on March 21 in Greater Noida, is embroiled in controversy following allegations of political interference preventing boxers from competing. The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has accused suspended BFI secretary general Hemanta Kalita, of discouraging athletes from participating, raising concerns about politics affecting the sport.

During an 'emergency' press conference, BFI President Ajay Singh condemned the reported actions of suspended BFI secretary General Hemanta Kalita, who allegedly instructed Assam’s top boxers, including Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain, to withdraw from the competition. Singh stressed that such interference undermines the careers of hardworking athletes who have dedicated years to training and competition.

“This championship is a critical pathway for boxers aiming for national team selection. Preventing participation not only affects individual careers but also weakens India’s representation on the global stage,” Singh said.

To support affected athletes, the BFI has assured full assistance, including covering travel and accommodation costs for those facing difficulties. Additionally, a dedicated helpline (7003191553) has been launched to facilitate boxer participation and report any obstruction.

Financial irregularities & disciplinary action

The controversy surrounding the championship follows the recent suspension of Kalita and BFI treasurer Digvijay Singh over serious allegations of financial misconduct. An independent inquiry, led by Justice (Retd.) Sudhir Kumar Jain, found the duo guilty of unauthorised fund withdrawals, fraudulent billing, and mismanagement of federation resources. The investigation was initiated based on complaints of procedural violations, including work order allocations without tenders and inflated budget approvals.

"In light of the gravity of the findings and to ensure the integrity and transparency of the Federation's operations, it has been decided to suspend you both from your respective positions as secretary general and treasurer of the Boxing Federation of India with immediate effect. You are hereby restrained from performing any duties or exercising any authority in these capacities," a letter from Singh to Kalita read.

In response, the BFI leadership has forwarded the inquiry’s findings to government authorities, who are deliberating on potential legal actions. While the future course of action remains uncertain, Singh emphasised that integrity and transparency are paramount to the federation’s governance.

BFI elections

The ongoing disputes coincide with the upcoming BFI elections on March 28, in which Kalita’s rejected presidential nomination has fueled further tensions. Despite internal conflicts, the election process is being overseen independently, ensuring fairness in leadership selection.

Amid the turmoil, the National Championships remain a crucial event for young and experienced boxers alike. Organisers have received entries from 22 states, and efforts are underway to ensure maximum participation.

As the championship approaches, Singh issued a stern warning to state federations, emphasising that any attempt to hinder players from competing will face consequences. The coming days will determine whether sportsmanship prevails over politics, allowing India’s talented boxers to showcase their skills on the national stage.

(With inputs from agencies)