/Asian Games 2026: Pakistan beat Bangladesh to enter men's cricket final

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by six wickets on Thursday (Oct 1) at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin to enter the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final. Chasing a 112-run target in a rain-shortened match, Pakistan took 11.3 overs to score the runs for the loss of four wickets. They were in trouble at one point with four wickets down for 53 runs in 6.3 overs, but Hasan Nawaz (27 not out) and Abdul Samad (30 not out off 15) added the remaining 59 runs in just 32 balls to take them home. Pakistan will now face the winner of the India vs Sri Lanka semi-final in the gold medal match on Saturday (Oct 3).

Pakistan Enter Asian Games 2026 Men's Cricket Final

Batting first, Bangladesh had a rocky start in the match as they lost three wickets - Tanzid Hasan (7), skipper Litton Das (2), and Parvez Hossain Emon (1) - for 31 runs in 3.2 overs. Saif Hassan (19) tried to build a partnership with Towhid Hridoy for a bit before getting out with the team score at 45. Hridoy's 42, however, pushed Bangladesh to the 100-run mark as they finished at 111/7 in 13 overs.

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Chasing the target, Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan (1) was dismissed on the last ball of the first over before his opening partner Maaz Sadaqat (15) was dismissed five balls later. Saim Ayub (21) was next to go as Pakistan fell to 38/3 in four overs, and Usman Khan's (14) wicket made it 53/4 before Nawaz and Samad won it for the Men in Green.

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