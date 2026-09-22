/Asian Games 2026: Indian MMA fighter Suchika Tariyal scripts history despite missing out on gold bout because of 700 grams

India's Suchika Tariyal, who won a bronze medal in women's 60kg Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) on Monday (Sep 21) at the Asian Games 2026, broke down in tears after missing the gold medal match by just 700 grams. Tariyal fought against Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the semifinal of the event. The match initially resulted in favor of Teo but was declared a draw after an Indian challenge. Post the draw, the morning weigh-in weight of both fighters was checked as per the Asian Games rules, which ended in Teo's favor, and Tariyal was left with a bronze medal.

How Tariyal lost the gold medal match because of weight?

The event saw two fighters going against each other in two rounds. Once the rounds were over, the judges ruled the bout in favor of Teo. The Indian camp promptly challenged the decision, after which the bout result was reviewed by independent judges, who turned it into a 1-1 draw. The fighters then fought in a 1-minute extra round, but a result could not be determined.

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As per the Asian Games rulebook, the morning weigh-in weight of both fighters was then considered to settle the winner. Teo, who weighed 700 grams lighter than Tariyal, was eventually declared the winner.

"After the Indian challenge, the result of the bout was declared drawn. The winner was then decided on the basis of the weights of competing athletes according to morning weigh-in," MMA Sports Federation president Nikhil Kunder told PTI.

"Since the Singaporean was lighter than Suchika by around 700 grams, she moved to the final. Suchika settled for bronze," he added.

What Tariyal said after the bronze medal win?

Tariyal was not pleased with the result and said, as quoted by PTI: "I am a little disappointed with the result of today's bout because I thought I won the fight. I am not able to agree with the result. I was saying that this is not fair."

"This is not fair. Because if you look at a player, he or she gives 100 per cent everywhere. And if you feel that the decision is unfair, then it is my right (to express myself)."