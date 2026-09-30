/Asian Games 2026: Indian archers hit bullseye for three gold medals and an Olympics 2028 spot

Indian archers had a golden day at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday (Sept. 30) as they retained their men's, women’s and mixed team compound archery gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya. The mixed team's gold, won by Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav, also ensured a 2028 Olympics spot for the country in the event, which will make its debut in Los Angeles. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, and Chikitha Taniparthi beat China in the final 238–234 for the women's team gold, while Taniparthi and Jadhav beat Korea in the final via a thrilling shoot-off after scores were tied at 157 after four rounds.

How India retained gold medals in Compound Archery

In the women's compound archery event, Vennam, Pradeep, and Taniparthi scored 60, 59, 59, and 60 in four rounds to get to an Asian and World Record-equalling total of 238, while China managed scores of 58, 58, 60, and 58 in four rounds, bagging silver with 234 points.

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In the semifinal of the same event, India beat Korea in a thrilling match 234–233. Korea had scored 59, 56, 60, and 58, while India scored 59, 59, 58, and 58, including a nine on the last shot to enter the final.

This was India's fourth consecutive medal in the women's compound archery event at the Asian Games after a bronze in 2014 when the sport made its debut, a silver in 2018, and gold in 2023 before retaining it in 2026.

In the mixed team compound archery event, Taniparthi and Jadhav shot 40, 40, 38, and 39 in the four rounds, while the Korean players shot 39, 39, 39, and 40 as the scores got to a 157-all tie. In the shoot-off, the Indian archers hit the bullseye on both attempts, while Korea faltered on the second attempt and lost 20–19 to settle for silver.

Men's Compound Archery team also wins gold