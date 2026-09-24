/Asian Games 2026 Day 5: Seema, mixed relay shine with athletics medals, Roshibina takes Wushu silver

India had a strong Day 5 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday (Sep 24), winning five medals across shooting, rowing, wushu and athletics. The day began with Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anantjeet Singh Naruka winning bronze in the mixed team skeet event. Both shooters had earlier won bronze in their respective women’s and men’s team events.

India’s second medal came in rowing, where Satnam Singh and Salman Khan finished third in the men’s double sculls. The Indian pair were second at the 1,500m mark but dropped to third in the final 500m. They clocked 6:13.25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course, finishing 3.88 seconds behind gold medallists China.

Roshibina Devi then won silver in wushu and created history for India, as she became the country’s most successful wushu player at the Asian Games after securing her third consecutive medal at the continental event.

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Athlete Seema Kumari added another bronze to India’s tally in the women’s 10,000m final. She clocked 32:50.05 to become India’s first medallist in the event at the Asian Games in 16 years.

India’s fifth medal of the day came in the mixed 4x400m relay, with Poovamma Raju, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj and Manu TS won silver with a time of 3:14.46. The quartet successfully defended the silver medal India won in the event at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Bahrain took gold in a Games-record time of 3:12.87.

India remain unbeaten in kabaddi

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams continued their unbeaten runs and stayed on course to defend their Asian Games gold medals.

The men’s team defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21, while the women’s team registered a convincing 50-25 win over Japan. The victory also helped the women’s team reach the semifinals and secure at least a bronze medal.

Anahat, Tanvi set up all-Indian squash quarterfinal

India made good progress in squash as Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna advanced to the women’s singles quarterfinals after winning their respective matches, setting up an all-Indian last-eight clash.

In the men’s singles, Abhay Singh beat Sri Lanka’s Ravindu Laksiri 3-0 in 25 minutes and won 11-5, 11-6, 11-0. Veer Chotrani also advanced after a tough 3-2 win over Malaysia’s Sanjay Jeeva in a match that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

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Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also moved into the mixed doubles quarterfinals after defeating fellow Indians Suraj Chand and Shameena Riaz in straight games.

Dilpreet hat-trick powers India past Korea

The Indian men’s hockey team strengthened its position at the top of Pool A with an 8-2 win over Korea.

Forward Dilpreet Singh was the star performer, scoring a hat-trick as India registered its third straight victory and strengthened its position in the race for a semifinal spot.

Bhavani Devi exits after Round of 16

India’s fencing campaign ended without a medal after C A Bhavani Devi and Shreya Gupta were eliminated from the women’s individual sabre event.