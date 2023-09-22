Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Where to watch Asian Games Live in India & other countries

Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Live: The 19th edition of the Asian Games 2023 is all set to kick off tomorrow (Sept 23) in Hangzhou, China. The event will see many sports events, including cricket.

India had sent a 655-member contingent to compete in 41 disciplines.



Till now, four sports events have already been held on Tuesday (Sept 19), in which India also participated. A total of four sports events were held, including football and volleyball.

However, the opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2023 is scheduled for Saturday (Sept 23). The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, which is capable of accommodating up to 80,000 people. The stadium was completed in 2018 and is mostly used for soccer matches, features a retractable roof, a circular LED screen, and a natural grass field.

The executive producer of the opening ceremony in an interview with the CCTV+ reporter said, "The ceremony will portray the ancient and modern Hangzhou as well as the bond between the participating nations. It is a brilliant artwork of Chinese artists, our task is polishing ideas and presenting the thoughts through graphical motion."

When will the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 23 at 5:30 pm IST.

Where will the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony for the Asian Games 2023 will take place at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

Where can you watch Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony Live on TV in India?

The Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Asian Games 2023 live in India on these channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.

How can you watch Asian Games 2023 opening Ceremony Live in India?

Fans can watch the opening ceremony of the Asian Games 2023 live on SonyLIV app and website.

Here's how you can watch the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023 live in your country:

China- CCTV

Japan- TBS

India- Sony LIV (Sony Sports Network)

Singapore- MediaCorp Channel 5 and mewatch.sg

Indonesia- MNCTV, RCTI, iNews TV, and Vision+

Republic of Korea- KBS, MBC, SBS, and TV Chosun

Philippines- OneSports

Malaysia- RTM and Astro

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE