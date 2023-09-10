Asia Cup: Wasim Akram surprises Virat Kohli with latest revelation, says ‘you come in my dreams’

Wasim Akram surprised Virat Kohli with his latest revelation. During the India-Pakistan Super Four pre-match chat on Sunday in Colombo, the veteran Pakistan seamer revealed Virat came into his dreams. Considering Virat Kohli is such a polarising figure in world cricket and outside of it, he gets more coverage than his contemporaries. Wasim said having watched so much of him recently, given the India-Pakistan match build-up, Virat came into his dreams.

The Pakistan legend admitted letting Virat know about this during their brief catch-up before the game got underway.

"Today, I walked past him and told Virat Kohli that you come in my dreams now. He replied saying, 'What do you mean Wasim bhai? I told him because I see so much of you on the television screen. I just can't get him out of my mind," Akram said.

Speaking on Virat and the superstars from both teams, Wasim pointed out three match-winners in Kohli, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, adding players like them are meant for big moments like the India-Pakistan tie.

Wasim continued saying star players from India and Pakistan wish to perform, especially during this clash.

"Virat, Babar, Shaheen and all these match winners; they play this game for these moments – India vs. Pakistan. I mean, for Pakistan everybody wants to perform and vice-versa. This is just made or break. Not for guys like Virat Kohli and Babar Azam but for young guys. These games are fun. Yesterday, the whole Colombo was buzzing," Akram added.

India going strong in Colombo

The Indian Team batted first in Colombo, and unlike the last time, they began well against the best bowling line-up in the tournament. Captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill weathered the new-ball threat by taking the star-studded duo of Afridi and Naseem Shah to the cleaners. Though Afridi went for runs despite getting little swing, Shah was on point, keeping it tight from one end.

India’s opening pair, which in the previous outing, got reduced to 66 for four at one stage after winning the toss, stitched a 121-run stand. Both Gill and Rohit scored respective fifties but lost wickets in quick intervals.

Rain interrupted play in Colombo, with the scorecard reading 147 for two in 24.1 overs. Virat Kohli and returning KL Rahul are at the crease, batting at eight and 17, respectively.

Meanwhile, for India to cruise ahead into the final, they must win at least two of the three games in the Super Four stage. Following the Pakistan ODI, India will face Sri Lanka on September 12 and Bangladesh on September 15.