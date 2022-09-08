Asia Cup: Virat Kohli finally ends century drought with maiden T20I ton in Afghanistan clash

Former India skipper Virat Kohli showed signs of having returned to his former self after he put up a highly anticipated century on the board in merely 53 balls against Afghanistan towards the tail end of India's innings against them in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup.

With a series of back-to-back boundaries, Kohli stormed to a total of 122* runs off 61 balls. In addition to being his first century in international cricket since November 2019, his latest haul of runs also marked his maiden ton in the shortest format of the game.

With his jaw-dropping century at the Dubai International Stadium, Kohli bolstered India's charge against the Afghanis setting up a target of a whopping 213 for them to chase. Kohli had increasingly shown signs of his former glory since the start of India's Asia Cup campaign, scoring an impressive 59* against Hong Kong and 60 against Pakistan.

Up until the start of the Asia Cup, Kohli had found himself at the receiving end of a significant amount of flak, having gone over 1000 days without scoring an international century across formats. However, with his latest haul of runs, Kohli managed to shut his detractors down for good.

The century could not have come at a better time as the Men in Blue inch closer to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Having tumbled out of contention for the Asia Cup title, Kohli's renewed vigour and resurgent form will work to reinforce the fans' faith in the team's prospects in the forthcoming World Cup.

Furthermore, it will most certainly have done wonders for Kohli's confidence and morale as he had been ruled out of active competition for a matter of months, citing mental health issues until before the start of the Asia Cup.