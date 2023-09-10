Asia Cup: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam 'proud' of pace attack ahead of Super Four stage clash vs India

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam leads one of the most fearsome pace attacks in the world cricket and he isn't shy to accept that. While the Asian giants' batting, especially the top three, have played significant part in making them number one, it is the bowlers who have always been there to support the batting.

The same was visible during the group stage clash in Asia Cup when Pakistan pace trio of Nassem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf rocked India's top order and Babar exuded confidence in his pace attack on the eve of Super Four stage clash.

"I feel very proud of the fast bowlers I have. They're among the best, and help us dominate," he said. "Tournaments and matches are won by fast bowlers, and I fully believe in them. There's no secret; they just believe in themselves and cover for each other."

Also Read: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan wants ODI World Cup bound players to be rested for New Zealand series

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the he game, which is scheduled to played in Colombo, and has made one change in it from the side which faced India in group stage.

The Men In Green have included Faheem Ashraf in place of spinner Mohammad Nawaz for the match against India. Ashraf had also played Pakistan's first Super Four stage match against Bangladesh and had taken one wicket for 27 runs in seven overs. As for spinning options, Iftikhar Ahmed and Agha Salman are the two part-time options apart from specialist Shadab Khan.

"We're testing out different combinations to see what works for us," Babar said about the combination. "We haven't quite worked out exactly how to best approach the middle overs, but we're finishing and starting very well thanks to our fast bowlers. It's a team effort. As a team, we try and get the best out of our players."

The group stage match, however, couldn't get completed because of the rain and that's why a reserve day has been added to the Super Four stage match.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE