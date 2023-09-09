Asia Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs as bowlers defend modest 257

Sri Lanka managed to defend a modest target of 257 against Bangladesh in Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup as they won the match by 21 runs. Chasing the total, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular interval after 50-run opening partnership and lost their second consecutive match, putting them virtually out of contention of a berth in the final.

Mohammad Naim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 55 runs for the first wicket in 11.3 overs before Naim was dismissed by Shanaka. Sri Lanka then took three quick wickets to reduce them four down for 83 inside 19 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Towhid Hridoy then added 72 runs for the fourth wicket before Rahim was dismissed.

Sri Lanka bowlers then took three wickets including Hridoy, who hit a brilliant 82 and reduced Bangladesh to eight down for 200. Needing 58 off last six overs, Bangladesh folded quickly and got all-out for 236. The last pair of Hasan Mahmud and Nasum Ahmed did give Sri Lanka a scare by adding 20 runs in 12 balls but couldn't take their team home.

For Sri Lanka, skipper Dasun Shanaka led from the front while defending the total and took three wickets for 28 runs in his nine overs. Apart from him, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana also took three while Dunith Wellalage chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier, Sri Lanka were asked to bat first after losing the toss and lost their first wicket quickly for a team score of 34 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis then added 74 runs for the second wicket before Bangladesh bowlers took four wickets in a short span to bring Lanka five down for 164. Shanaka (24) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (93) then added 60 runs for seventh wicket. After Shanka got out, Sadeera held one end and took Sri Lanka past 250.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud took three wickets each for 62 and 57 runs, respectively in their 10 overs. Apart from them, Shoriful Islam also chipped in with two wickets.

