Asia Cup: Babar Azam provides injury update on pacer Shaheen Afridi as India clash inches closer

With Pakistan's tour of the Netherlands fast approaching, team captain Babar Azam recently opened up about Shaheen Afridi's fitness, which has been a matter of great discourse after he was shackled to the sidelines due to an injury. He admitted that the team was hoping for him to find his way back to active contention sooner rather than later.

In addition to their tour of the Netherlands, the Pakistani squadron is also hurtling towards a clash against India in the Asia Cup. They are set to lock horns with each other on August 28th. Afridi, who played a vital role against India during their memorable win at the 2021 T20 World Cup, will most certainly be the biggest threat to the Men in Blue yet again.

Before the team set off on their journey to participate in the tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup, Azam lifted the lid on Afridi's availability. He declared that the ace pacer will be travelling with the team while being cared for by the team doctor and physio. He further admitted that he was hoping to offer the 22-year-old some game time to prepare him for the highly anticipated Asia Cup match against India.

“There are concerns over Shaheen's fitness. We are taking him along because the doctor and the physio are travelling with the team, so he can be looked after well. We are thinking from a long-term perspective. There is the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well. We are trying to ensure he can get ready as soon as possible. We are hoping that he can play at least one match in the Netherlands. If not, then hopefully he can play in the Asia Cup," Azam said.

Afridi is an uber essential cog in Pakistan's machine as his absence during the team's second Test against Sri Lanka cost them the game. The team will most certainly have their fingers crossed, hoping for the 2021 ICC's Player of the Year to find his way back to fitness before their forthcoming matches.